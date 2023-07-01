Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.73) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.80 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of £121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

About Ediston Property Investment

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.