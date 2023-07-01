Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.73) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.80 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of £121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31.
About Ediston Property Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ediston Property Investment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.