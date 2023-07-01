Edmp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. 2,604,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,345. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.08.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

