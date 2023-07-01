Edmp Inc. Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $811,747 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.