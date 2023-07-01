eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 47.2% in June

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EFTRW remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

