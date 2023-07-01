EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.98

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.98 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.36 ($0.41). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 116,225 shares trading hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About EKF Diagnostics

(Free Report)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.