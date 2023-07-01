Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $27.90 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $199,593.46 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

