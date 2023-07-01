Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

