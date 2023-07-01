Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.98. 3,173,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,527. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

