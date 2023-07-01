ELIS Price Reaches $0.0932 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $2,411.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.60 or 1.00003082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09428994 USD and is up 33.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,923.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.