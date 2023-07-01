Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,479.8% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

