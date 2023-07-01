Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3,195.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,316 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 5.84% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

