Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW) Short Interest Update

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.