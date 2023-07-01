Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

