Energi Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $143,124.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,049,797 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

