Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Enveric Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 41,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.
