Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 41,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

