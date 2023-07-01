EOS 1-Day Volume Reaches $357.33 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $845.83 million and $357.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,527,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,527,160 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

