Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $815.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $870.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.9 %

EQIX stock opened at $783.94 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $792.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.00 and its 200-day moving average is $713.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.