ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $11.31 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.31 million and $261.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

