Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ethereum has a market cap of $231.33 billion and $4.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,924.21 or 0.06290130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,088 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

