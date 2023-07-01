EthereumFair (ETF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.87 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $922,076.47 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.1221668 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $914,711.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

