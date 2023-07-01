Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXFFree Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EPRXF opened at C$6.29 on Tuesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.68.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

See Also

