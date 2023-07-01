Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,909. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

