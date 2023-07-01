Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Euronext Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.43. 1,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EUXTF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

