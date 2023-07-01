Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.37. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

