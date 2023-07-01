Evolva (ELVAF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 362 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolva to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -10,461.85% -74.45% -18.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $129.09 million $3.54 million -125.52

Analyst Recommendations

Evolva’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolva and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 520 1295 3417 25 2.56

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.50%. Given Evolva’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

