Fei USD Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $718,349.05 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.50 or 1.00005363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,731,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,473,232 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,731,949.22882022 with 34,473,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98822102 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $645,227.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

