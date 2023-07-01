FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Autohome accounts for 1.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Autohome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,513,000 after buying an additional 521,315 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

