Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.