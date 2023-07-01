Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 90,644.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 90,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

