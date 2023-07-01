Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272,515 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

