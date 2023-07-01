FidoMeta Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

