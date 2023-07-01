Filecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179.62 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $179.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00013370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,082,494 coins and its circulating supply is 433,162,281 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

