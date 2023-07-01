Financial Analysis: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) vs. TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.74) -0.42 TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.11 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -28.85% -26.55% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and TC Biopharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Biopharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 862.34%. TC Biopharm has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,191.51%. Given TC Biopharm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Protara Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

