Financial Comparison: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -534.74% -79.90% -64.57% T2 Biosystems -370.13% N/A -163.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.09 million 17.13 -$16.98 million ($0.42) -2.76 T2 Biosystems $22.31 million 0.08 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,441.08%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About T2 Biosystems

(Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.