Financial Comparison: Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and Polaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.08 -$82.07 million N/A N/A Polaris $8.59 billion 0.80 $447.10 million $8.31 14.55

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Micromobility.com and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -509.33% N/A -225.73% Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 9 2 1 2.33

Polaris has a consensus price target of $114.27, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

