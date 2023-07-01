First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,406. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,976,768.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

