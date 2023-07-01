First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,283.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.