First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 50.5% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

