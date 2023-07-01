First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 272.6% in June

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $21.81.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.