First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 272.6% in June

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

