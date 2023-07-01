First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 93.9% in June

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $1.6388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

