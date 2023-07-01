First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 205.3% in June

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FGB remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,205. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
