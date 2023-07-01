First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 205.3% in June

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FGB remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,205. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000.

(Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.