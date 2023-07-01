FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIT Hon Teng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

Shares of FITGF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964. FIT Hon Teng has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.