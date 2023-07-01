Flare Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $280.54 million and $4.16 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,953,182,831 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,753,109,841.64892 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01464653 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,386,579.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

