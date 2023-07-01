Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

