Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.