Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

