Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 1,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRLA remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,799. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.