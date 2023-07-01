Forum Financial Management LP Buys 695 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

