Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLHY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.