Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 241,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.