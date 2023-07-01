Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 600,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 406,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Free Report

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

