FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 878,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

